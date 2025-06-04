Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

This new career skills lab will serve blind or visually impaired Virginians

This new career skills lab will serve blind, deaf or visually impaired Virginians
This new career skills lab will serve blind, deaf or visually impaired Virginians
Posted
and last updated

RICHMOND, Va. — A new facility aiming to expand job training access for people with disabilities is coming to Richmond.

The Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired (DBVI) broke ground Wednesday on the "CVS Career Skills Lab," which is designed to help people who are blind, vision-impaired, or deafblind complete certification training in customer service.

The lab, established in partnership with CVS Health and Aetna Better Health of Virginia, will enable individuals from around the state to complete training with the opportunity to enter a paid internship upon program completion.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone