This new career skills lab will serve blind or visually impaired Virginians

RICHMOND, Va. — A new facility aiming to expand job training access for people with disabilities is coming to Richmond.

The Virginia Department for the Blind and Vision Impaired (DBVI) broke ground Wednesday on the "CVS Career Skills Lab," which is designed to help people who are blind, vision-impaired, or deafblind complete certification training in customer service.

The lab, established in partnership with CVS Health and Aetna Better Health of Virginia, will enable individuals from around the state to complete training with the opportunity to enter a paid internship upon program completion.

