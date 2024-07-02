Carbon monoxide scare prompts business evacuation, some workers sent to hospital

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. — Eight people were taken to the hospital and nearly 20 people were evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning in Goochland County, near Short Pump, on Tuesday morning.

"Goochland County Department of Fire-Rescue and Emergency Services was dispatched to a call for carbon monoxide poisoning at a commercial building on Wilkes Ridge Drive at 9:56 a.m.," Deputy Goochland Fire - Rescue Chief Mike Watkins said in an email about the incident. "The building was already under evacuation prior to the arrival of the first units."

The building has since been inspected and reopened.

WTVR Carbon monoxide poisoning investigated at a building on Wilkes Ridge Drive in Goochland County, Va.

The condition of those taken to the hospital has not yet been released.

Four construction workers were among the 18 people evaluated for carbon monoxide poisoning.

A portion of the building was under construction at the time of the scare.

The Virginia Occupational Safety and Health Administration (VOSHA) and the Virginia Department of Health were notified of the incident.

This is a developing story. Anyone with additional information can email the CBS 6 Newsroom.