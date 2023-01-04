How this car ended up submerged in Byrd Park lake

RICHMOND, Va. -- Crews removed a car that was submerged in Shield’s Lake at Byrd Park in Richmond on Wednesday.

Police said the car ended up in the lake around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after a woman stopped and attempted to change a tire.

That is when the car rolled down the embankment and continued into the lake.

Police said no one was in the car when it went into the water and that no one was injured.

Crews pulled the car from the lake on Wednesday.

