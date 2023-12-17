Body recovered from car submerged near White Bank Park

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- Emergency workers recovered a body from a car submerged in Swift Creek near White Bank Park in Colonial Heights on Saturday night.

The body was that of a female, according to the Chesterfield Fire Department, though her name has been withheld pending the notification of her family.

"Colonial Heights Fire and EMS along with Chesterfield Fire and EMS, Colonial Heights Police, and State Police were dispatched to the 400 Block of White Bank Road for the report of a vehicle into the water," an email from emergency officials advised. "At approximately 9:17 p.m. crews entered the waterway by boat. At 10:55 p.m. crews located a vehicle submerged in the water. The female driver was located in the vehicle deceased."

Anyone with about this incident was asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip