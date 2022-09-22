Chesterfield Police searching for men who allgedly stole car on a test drive

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- Chesterfield County Police are investigating what they're calling grand theft auto after thieves took off in a stolen vehicle.

The owner of a Chester car dealership is dealing with a three-week test drive after an SUV on his lot was taken out for a spin but never returned.

Crime Insider sources told Jon Burkett that this isn't the first time detectives have heard of a stunt like this.

"I was on vacation. My son was here doing normal business practices as we do. On that day, a customer came in and was looking at a vehicle. My son gave him the keys to take a look and when he finished with a customer and went to help the guys, they were gone," Michael Hathaway, the owner of Kingdom Kars Auto Sales, said.

Two men who were caught on surveillance footage were the ones given the keys to a 2014 Ford Explorer. Chesterfield Police are now looking to identify the pair.

Photo shared with WTVR

"Been in the business since 2005 with other companies and this is the first time this has ever happened," Hathaway said.

The car dealership is Hathaway's side gig, part of a motor mile ministry as he is a pastor at a local church.

"It's a difficult thing to process, hard pill to swallow," Hathaway said.

He said he's disappointed and feels the two men took advantage of his son being distracted by other customers, something that police told him to watch out for.

"We spoke with the detective in Chesterfield who's been extremely helpful. They said there's been an uptick of theft and stolen catalytic converters and crimes this way. Kind of alarming to hear that because it's never happened to me before but after speaking with him, he said it's the time of year where things like this happen," Hathaway said.

If you recognize the men captured in the surveillance footage, you are asked to call Crime Solvers at (804) 748-0660.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.