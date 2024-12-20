Watch Now
Police searching for suspect accused of stealing car from downtown Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen from the Omni Hotel in downtown Richmond last month.

The car was stolen overnight on Nov. 23. Police were called to the hotel just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, an employee said a woman had taken the car from the valet area. The stolen car was found in Norfolk on Dec. 5.

The suspect was described as a female wearing a dark blue T-shirt, gray pants and white open-toed shoes.
Police shared photos captured on hotel surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

