Police searching for suspect accused of stealing car from downtown Richmond hotel

RICHMOND, Va. — Police are searching for a suspect after a car was stolen from the Omni Hotel in downtown Richmond last month.

The car was stolen overnight on Nov. 23. Police were called to the hotel just before 4 a.m.

When officers arrived, an employee said a woman had taken the car from the valet area. The stolen car was found in Norfolk on Dec. 5.



The suspect was described as a female wearing a dark blue T-shirt, gray pants and white open-toed shoes.

Police shared photos captured on hotel surveillance video.

Anyone with information on the suspect's identity is asked to call First Precinct Detective T. Wilson at 804-646-0672 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Facebook|Instagram|X|Threads|TikTok