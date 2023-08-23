Watch Now
Car pulled from James River after fisherman spotted vehicle

Posted at 1:43 PM, Aug 23, 2023
RICHMOND, Va. -- An investigation is underway after a car was pulled out of the James River Tuesday.

Richmond firefighters received a call from a fisherman around 4 p.m. for an object in the water between the I-95 bridge and Ancarrow's Landing.

State police dispatched their dive team, which helped pull the car out of the water about four hours later.

Officials confirmed no one was inside the vehicle.

There has been no word on the make or model of the car.

Richmond Police are investigating who the car belongs to and how it got into the water.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

