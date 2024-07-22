Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Police release new information in fatal hit-and-run of Henrico mom

296.png
WTVR
296.png
Posted at 4:57 PM, Jul 22, 2024

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two potential car models that were possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On July 5, 25-year-old Howquana Kara Bugg was hit and killed by a car while walking on the shoulder of Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs. Bugg was carrying her 21-month-old son at the time of the crash. The toddler survived the crash and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the below-pictured car models may have been involved in the crash. They say the car would have "significant damage to the front passenger side," and that auto body shops should be aware of any cars that match this description:

300.png

Anyone with information on this crash or information about the person responsible, is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Hostetler at (804) 501-5000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone