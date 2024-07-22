Police release new information in fatal hit-and-run of Henrico mom

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Henrico police are asking the public to be on the lookout for two potential car models that were possibly involved in a deadly hit-and-run crash.

On July 5, 25-year-old Howquana Kara Bugg was hit and killed by a car while walking on the shoulder of Nine Mile Road in Highland Springs. Bugg was carrying her 21-month-old son at the time of the crash. The toddler survived the crash and was hospitalized with serious injuries.

Police say the below-pictured car models may have been involved in the crash. They say the car would have "significant damage to the front passenger side," and that auto body shops should be aware of any cars that match this description:

Henrico Police Department

Anyone with information on this crash or information about the person responsible, is asked to call Crash Team Investigator R. Hostetler at (804) 501-5000.

You can also submit tips anonymously through Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000 or by using P3tips.com.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.