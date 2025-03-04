2 people displaced after driver backs car into townhouse in Chesterfield

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are displaced after a driver backed a car into a townhouse in Chesterfield County on Monday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after noon.

WTVR courtesy of Chesterfield Fire and EMS

Members of the county's Technical Rescue Team and Urban Search and Rescue Team were called to the scene and made sure the building was secure before moving the car.

Photos shared on Facebook show a white sedan and heavy damage to the first floor of the townhouse.

The displaced residents are being helped by property management, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

