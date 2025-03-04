Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

2 people displaced after driver backs car into townhouse in Chesterfield

Top stories and weather in Richmond, Virginia on March 3, 2025
Posted
and last updated

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Two people are displaced after a driver backed a car into a townhouse in Chesterfield County on Monday.

Chesterfield Fire and EMS crews were called to the 3200 block of Meadowdale Boulevard just after noon.

Car into

Members of the county's Technical Rescue Team and Urban Search and Rescue Team were called to the scene and made sure the building was secure before moving the car.

Photos shared on Facebook show a white sedan and heavy damage to the first floor of the townhouse.

The displaced residents are being helped by property management, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

No injuries have been reported at this time.

CBS 6 is committed to sharing community voices on this important topic. Email your thoughts to the CBS 6 Newsroom.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone