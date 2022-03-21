Police examine car after hit-and-run crash kills woman pushing man in wheelchair

PETERSBURG, Va. -- Police may have found the car involved in a hit-and-run crash that killed a woman pushing a man in a wheelchair in Petersburg Friday night.

Police said the 33-year-old woman was pushing a man in a wheelchair down Wythe Street around 9:30 p.m. when she was hit by a car.

Multiple witnesses said they saw a dark-colored Dodge Charger speeding down Wythe, CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said.

"When the car hit the man in the wheelchair, it knocked him out of the wheelchair and probably pushed that wheelchair 50 to 75 feet," Covil said. "But it knocked the victim about 100 feet down West Wythe Street."

The woman died at the scene, but the man was not hurt, officials said.

Covil recorded video Saturday morning of investigators examining a dark-colored Dodge Charger with apparent front-end damage in a wooded lot off Low Street. That is the same description police initially given of the car involved in the crash.

"We've got two officers and a detective here... This appears to be part of the vehicle here sitting at the curb," Covil said.

If you have information that could help detectives, call Petersburg Police at 804-732-4222 or Petersburg/Dinwiddie Crime Solvers at 804-861-1212 or text the keyword pdcash followed by the tip and send to 274637.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.