Video shows fiery explosion that damaged cars in Virginia parking lot

ARLINGTON, Va. — Video captured a fiery explosion that damaged several cars in a northern Virginia parking lot on Thursday morning.

Arlington County Fire Department posted video of the intense blaze, which started just before 10:50 a.m. in a parking lot near the intersection of 33rd Street S and Crystal Drive. That is not far from Route 1 and Reagan Washington National Airport.

"A fire that started in a single vehicle spread and damaged 3 additional vehicles," firefighters said.

Firefighters said they believe the first vehicle's fuel tank ruptured, causing a boiling liquid expanding vapor explosion.

"Firefighters arrived on scene and quickly extinguished the fire," firefighters said.

No one was injured, officials said.

Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire, which they said was deemed "non-suspicious."

"Please leave car fires to the professionals as things like this can occur," firefighters wrote. "Get out, stay clear, and call for help!"

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.