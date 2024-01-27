Details scarce after car drives off Virginia Beach Fishing Pier

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Just before the sun began to rise over the Atlantic Ocean in Virginia Beach early Saturday morning, a car broke through multiple gates and drove onto the Fishing Pier before plunging off the end into the water.

Video shared with News 3 shows the car drive toward the end of the pier, which sits between 14th and 15th streets, briefly pause, and go in. A flock of birds can be seen fluttering away moments before.

In the late morning, authorities were still working to locate and remove the vehicle from the water, but they still have not been able to confirm any information about the driver or the car's occupants.

Raw video shows car driving off VB fishing pier

Charlotte Murphy, who works at Ocean Eddie's on the boardwalk, came in to work shortly after the incident.

"Never heard of anything like this in all my seven years," she said. "Definitely the craziest thing that I've heard, for sure."

Virginia Beach police and firefighters quickly responded and, using sonar equipment, the police Marine Division worked to locate the vehicle.

"From the scans that we have, we do believe the vehicle is located at the bottom of the ocean," said Officer Jude Brenya with Virginia Beach Police Department. "It takes a while to get the divers prepped and then they have to have a plan in place (before divers can enter the water)."

Footage from scene on VB fishing pier after car drove off the edge

Fishermen who frequent the pier tell News 3 the water is around 15 feet deep at the end.

Police are investigating and could not immediately confirm the identity of the driver, if the car was intentionally driven into the ocean and if there were any others inside the vehicle.

News 3 will continue to follow this story and keep you updated on air and online.