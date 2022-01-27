Car crashes into the back of VDOT safety patrol on I-95

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. — A man was charged with reckless driving after Virginia State Police said he crashed into the back of a Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) Safety Service Patrol vehicle on the interstate Thursday morning.

The VDOT vehicle was stopped near the left shoulder of Interstate 95 around milemarker 81 to help a disabled vehicle. State Police said it had its emergency lights flashing and arrow board on.

A man driving an Audi A3 came up on the VDOT vehicle and was unable to stop in time, so he ended up crashing into the back of the vehicle, according to State Police.

The driver of the Audi was transported to VCU Medical Center with serious injuries. He was identified as 39-year-old Michael A. Knieling of Fredericksburg.

The VDOT worker was not inside his vehicle at the time of the crash, and was not injured.

Knieling was charged with reckless driving. The crash remains under investigation.

