'Caps for Cancer' puts smiles on patients' faces and hats on their heads

RICHMOND, Va. -- One group is focused on spreading awareness and bringing smiled to the faces of cancer patients.

Suzie Adams came up with "Caps for Cancer" in 2019 when she noticed there were programs giving hats to kids with cancer, but not to adults.

So she teamed up with local small businesses to collect new and handmade hats to help those going through chemotherapy. In their first year, they collected 300 hats.

Last year, she switched to collecting handmade or store-bought cards because of COVID — and collected more than 600.

This year, they're collecting hats, cards and scarves.

"Recently some lady reached out to me through Facebook and thanked me for doing what I'm doing," said Adams. "Another one reached out to me and said she's going through chemo, she's gone through chemo and just lost her hair. I sent her two hats. It's just a feel good, you know, and it just something that put a smile on someone's face."

There are several locations to drop items off at for the entire month of October, including Virginia Physicians for Women and Dabney Orthodontics.

Hats and scarves must be sealed in separate Ziploc bags. Adams will drop the items off at hospitals on Nov. 5.

Click here to learn more from their Facebook page.

