Capitol Police investigating after bullet pierces window at Virginia's AG office

Posted at 5:57 PM, May 10, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- Capitol Police are investigating how a bullet went through a window of the Attorney General's office in downtown Richmond.

The incident happened on Monday night around 7:15.

Housekeeping staff said they found the bullet in a sixth-floor office.

Chief Deputy Attorney General Chuck Slemp emailed the AG's office and said that there is no indication that this incident was targeted at the office of the Attorney General specifically or any individual employee.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

