How Capital Trees helps grow and preserve Richmond's urban tree canopy

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh air, cooler temperatures, clean water – they’re just a few benefits trees offer the world. Despite their environmental importance, they’re not always respected, especially in urban areas where development often rules. But across Richmond, there are growing efforts to change this.

Among these is Capital Trees, a group organized to help grow and preserve the city's urban tree canopy. The nonprofit organization was formed in 2011 out of concern for the quality of the city's trees, especially its street ones.