Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

How Capital Trees helps grow and preserve Richmond's urban tree canopy

Shelly Barrick Parsons
Scott Elmquist<br/>
Shelly Barrick Parsons, executive director of Capital Trees, on the Lowline near Great Shiplock Park.
Shelly Barrick Parsons
Posted at 8:59 AM, Apr 26, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-26 08:59:46-04

RICHMOND, Va. -- Fresh air, cooler temperatures, clean water – they’re just a few benefits trees offer the world. Despite their environmental importance, they’re not always respected, especially in urban areas where development often rules. But across Richmond, there are growing efforts to change this.

Among these is Capital Trees, a group organized to help grow and preserve the city’s urban tree canopy. The nonprofit organization was formed in 2011 out of concern for the quality of the city’s trees, especially its street ones. Click here to read more about Capital Trees and the organization's executive director Shelly Barrick Parsons.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone