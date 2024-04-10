Capital Square pays $11M for 2-acre Scott’s Addition assemblage

RICHMOND, Va. -- Capital Square has made another record-breaking land grab in Scott’s Addition.

Last week the Innsbrook-based developer purchased the former Dairy Bar property at 1600 Roseneath Road and the adjacent former Tang & Biscuit property at 3406 Moore St. in two separate deals totaling $11.5 million, per city records.

The acquisitions, which closed April 5, give Capital Square control of 2.2 contiguous acres on which it plans to raze the existing buildings and construct a “multifamily development with on-site parking and ground floor retail,” a spokesperson said. The company would not disclose further details of its plans for the site.

