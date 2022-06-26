CBS 6 team brings home 17 awards from Capital Emmys

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 17 awards at the 64th Annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday.

WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:

Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets

Richmond’s Monumental Moment: Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Pedestal

Tyler Layne, Producer

Jaclyn Groves, Editor

Brandon Agee, Director

Arts/Entertainment — News (No production time limit)

"Violins of Hope: The person who gave up the instrument did not survive.”

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Curtis Akers, Producer

Business/Consumer — News (No production time limit)

"Mr. Pete's Golf Balls: Taking a Swing at a Side Hustle"

Greg McQuade, Reporter — Watch his acceptance speech here

A Gym in A Box

Candace Burns, Reporter — Watch her acceptance speech

Historical/Cultural — News (No Production Time Limit)

"101-year-old George Sizemore: Son of the Enslaved"

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Cole Pearson, Photographer

Watch their acceptance speech here

"Admiral Samuel Gravely - Breaking the Color Barrier at Sea: There was a will to do it. I didn’t plan to fail”

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Todd Haas, Photographer

Chesapeake Heritage — News Feature

"The Richmond Theatre Fire: I don’t know if anyone driving by knows what happened on this site.”

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Kaci Taylor, Producer

Military — News (No Production Time Limit)

"Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The mission is going to embrace you for life”

Curtis Akers, Editor

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Sports Story — News Feature

"73-Year-Old BMX Rider Art Luck: Even if I come in last, I’m happy with it.”

Greg McQuade, Reporter

Chris Heipel, Photographer

Watch their acceptance speech here

Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program)

State Open of Virginia

David Stotts, Creative Director

Lane Casadonte, Producer

Mike Bergazzi, Executive Producer

Brock Taylor, Technical Director

Misti Davidson, Producer

Brandon Agee, Director

Tina Harding, CG Operator

Jake Shaffer, Audio Mixer

Watch their acceptance speech

Technology — Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)

Made In Virginia - Babylon Microfarms

Matthew McClain, Videographer, Producer

Jessica Noll, Producer

Promotion: News Promotion (Campaign)

Negative Political Ad Breaks

Shannon Hopkins, Editor

David Stotts, Director

Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist

Editor: Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)

CBS 6 Cuts

WTVR David Stotts, Editor

Writer — News

"Greg McQuade: Writing "Strings, a Sailor and a Side Hustle"

Greg McQuade, Writer

Photographer: News — Single Shift

Brad Wilson Composite

Brad Wilson, Photographer — Watch his acceptance speech

Photographer: News — No Production Time Limit

Curtis Akers Composite

Curtis Akers, Photographer

Commercial — Campaign

WHOA Behavioral Health

Micah Byler, Director/Director Of Photography

Congratulations to all the members of our hardworking team!