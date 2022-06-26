CBS 6 team brings home 17 awards from Capital Emmys

RICHMOND, Va. — The WTVR CBS 6 team is celebrating after winning 17 awards at the 64th Annual Capital Emmys held in Bethesda, Maryland on Saturday.
WTVR CBS 6 earned Emmy Awards in the following categories:
Daytime Newcast — Medium Markets
Richmond’s Monumental Moment: Robert E. Lee Statue Removed From Pedestal
Tyler Layne, Producer
Jaclyn Groves, Editor
Brandon Agee, Director
Arts/Entertainment — News (No production time limit)
"Violins of Hope: The person who gave up the instrument did not survive.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Producer
Business/Consumer — News (No production time limit)
"Mr. Pete's Golf Balls: Taking a Swing at a Side Hustle"
Greg McQuade, Reporter — Watch his acceptance speech here
A Gym in A Box
Candace Burns, Reporter — Watch her acceptance speech
Historical/Cultural — News (No Production Time Limit)
"101-year-old George Sizemore: Son of the Enslaved"
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Cole Pearson, Photographer
Watch their acceptance speech here
"Admiral Samuel Gravely - Breaking the Color Barrier at Sea: There was a will to do it. I didn’t plan to fail”
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Todd Haas, Photographer
Chesapeake Heritage — News Feature
"The Richmond Theatre Fire: I don’t know if anyone driving by knows what happened on this site.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Kaci Taylor, Producer
Military — News (No Production Time Limit)
"Tomb of the Unknown Turns 100: The mission is going to embrace you for life”
Curtis Akers, Editor
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Sports Story — News Feature
"73-Year-Old BMX Rider Art Luck: Even if I come in last, I’m happy with it.”
Greg McQuade, Reporter
Chris Heipel, Photographer
Watch their acceptance speech here
Live Sporting Event/Game (Single Program)
State Open of Virginia
David Stotts, Creative Director
Lane Casadonte, Producer
Mike Bergazzi, Executive Producer
Brock Taylor, Technical Director
Misti Davidson, Producer
Brandon Agee, Director
Tina Harding, CG Operator
Jake Shaffer, Audio Mixer
Watch their acceptance speech
Technology — Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)
Made In Virginia - Babylon Microfarms
Matthew McClain, Videographer, Producer
Jessica Noll, Producer
Promotion: News Promotion (Campaign)
Negative Political Ad Breaks
Shannon Hopkins, Editor
David Stotts, Director
Rob Byrne, Graphic Artist
Editor: Short Form Content (Up To 10 Minutes)
CBS 6 Cuts
WTVR David Stotts, Editor
Writer — News
"Greg McQuade: Writing "Strings, a Sailor and a Side Hustle"
Greg McQuade, Writer
Photographer: News — Single Shift
Brad Wilson Composite
Brad Wilson, Photographer — Watch his acceptance speech
Photographer: News — No Production Time Limit
Curtis Akers Composite
Curtis Akers, Photographer
Commercial — Campaign
WHOA Behavioral Health
Micah Byler, Director/Director Of Photography
Congratulations to all the members of our hardworking team!