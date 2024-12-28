'Multi-generational' Capital City Kwanzaa Festival is opportunity to 'learn and grow together'

RICHMOND, Va. -- The 2024 Capital City Kwanzaa Festival offered attendees the opportunity to "learn and grow together," according to organizers.

The festival, which is in its 33rd year, was presented by the Elegba Folklore Society at the Greater Richmond Convention Center on Saturday.

Imani Bell, the society's production manager, said the festival is a chance for people to "celebrate with the community" and discover more about the holiday, which was founded in 1966.

"So there's still people learning about the holiday," Bell said. "It's an opportunity to come out, learn about the holiday, spend money cooperatively — cooperative economics — supporting Black Business, learning about culture, learning about heritage. It's something for everybody."

Bell also pointed out that Kwanzaa is not a religious holiday, but a "celebration of African Folk Life and African American harvest traditions."

"It's an opportunity for everybody to come and learn and grow together in the spirit of community, in the spirit of unity and in the spirit of faith," she said.

Additionally, Bell said the holiday is an end-of-year opportunity for reflection.

"Think about things that have transpired and goals to set for the next year," Bell said. "So when you take a look at the Nguzo Saba, the seven principles of Kwanzaa, and think about how you can apply them to yourself, how you can apply them in your family, and to the community in the coming year."

The seven candles, which represent the seven principles of Kwanzaa, are each symbolized by the Pan-African colors of red, black and green.

The candles are lit in a specific order, starting with the black candle for Umoja: unity. Then the first red candle is Kujichagulia: self-determination, followed by Ujima: collective work and responsibility, Ujamaa: cooperative economics, Nia: purpose, Kuumba: creativity and Imani: faith.

Bell said the multi-generational holiday allows for the sharing of different perspectives.

"We have to pass our culture on and make sure that it stays strong and lives throughout the generations. We won't be here forever," Bell said. "I know that I'm standing on shoulders who created this opportunity for me, and so now we're the shoulders, creating a foundation for the next generation. So we have to have the children here. We have to have our elders here."

Over three decades, Bell said the annual festival has become a "staple in people's lives."

"This is something that people look forward to every year. Sometimes people will ask me in the summertime, 'Are you all having Kwanzaa this year?'" Bell said. "So it's something that everybody looks forward to. And so it's a very humbling experience to see people come year after year and expect it and want to show up."

