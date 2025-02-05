The reason several Richmond medical centers have abruptly closed: 'Not fair'

RICHMOND, Va. — The Capital Area Health Network has closed three of its medical centers in the Richmond area, citing unforeseen federal restrictions as the cause.

The closures, which include the Greater Fulton Medical Center, Southside Medical Center, and Bermuda Medical Center, were announced Monday.

Patients arriving at the Greater Fulton location are greeted with a sign on the door stating, "The site is closed until further notice."

The abrupt shutdowns have left many without services and employees without jobs.

Chris Zinchuck, whose nonprofit managed the Greater Fulton building until the closure, expressed surprise at the sudden announcement.

"I was like oh wow," Zinchuck told CBS 6. "They obviously have to make some adjustments."

A message from the Capital Area Health Network circulating on social media attributes the closures to "unforeseen federal restrictions under the new presidential administration." However, multiple sources informed CBS 6 that they believe the closures are due to mismanagement of funds.

CBS 6 has attempted to reach the network's director for comment multiple times but has not received a response.

Shanteny Jackson, director of the Virginia Community Health Workers Association, said the closures leave hundreds of vulnerable patients in a difficult position.

"There is definitely issues about social determinants of health, which means transportation, having to find alternative mechanisms for medication, and so many other things that communities who are vulnerable might have to find, either a friend, or family, thinking about the elderly right? That is not fair," Jackson said.

Despite the network's assurance that providers would be moved to other locations and that the consolidation would not impact patient services, there is concern among community leaders.

Jackson mentioned that other nonprofits will step in to support both patients and employees as they navigate this unexpected transition.

"We have other community based organization who are quickly mobilizing individuals and community health workers to support these efforts, because again, it takes a village," Jackson said.

