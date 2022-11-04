New Richmond cannabis dispensary opens in Carytown

RICHMOND, Va. -- While its efforts to expand to Chesterfield have been thwarted for the moment, the region’s medical cannabis provider has officially set up shop in the city of Richmond. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) recently opened a retail medical dispensary called Cannabist at 3100 W. Cary St. in Carytown, where the company has taken over the former Need Supply Co. clothing store. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

