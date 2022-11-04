Watch Now
New Richmond cannabis dispensary opens in Carytown

Medical marijuana dispensary Cannabist has opened in the former Need Supply Co. space in Carytown.
Posted at 11:14 AM, Nov 04, 2022
RICHMOND, Va. -- While its efforts to expand to Chesterfield have been thwarted for the moment, the region’s medical cannabis provider has officially set up shop in the city of Richmond. Green Leaf Medical (stylized “gLeaf”) recently opened a retail medical dispensary called Cannabist at 3100 W. Cary St. in Carytown, where the company has taken over the former Need Supply Co. clothing store. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

