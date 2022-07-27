Cannabis dispensary to open near Chesterfield Towne Center

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The region’s lone medical cannabis provider continues to sow the seeds of its retail dispensary network with its first location in Chesterfield County in the works. Green Leaf Medical plans to open in a former T-Mobile storefront across the street from Chesterfield Towne Center. The dispensary is expected to open in November at 11601 Midlothian Turnpike, company President Phil Goldberg said this week. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

