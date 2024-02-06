A former substitute teacher gave Virginia students candy. More than a dozen got sick.

PETERSBURG, Va. -- School officials are working to figure out how and why a former substitute teacher gained access to Pleasants Lane Elementary School in Petersburg.

That teacher, according to school officials, gave candy to a group of elementary school students on Monday, February 5.

Thirteen students got sick off the candy, officials said.

None of the students were taken to the hospital.

It was also initially unclear how many, if any, students ate the candy and felt fine afterward.

"The division takes this matter very seriously and has immediately launched an investigation to determine how this individual gained access to our students and distributed the candy," a Petersburg Schools spokesperson said. "We are also cooperating fully with law enforcement officials as they conduct their own investigations."

Petersburg Police indicated no laws were broken and no charges would be filed.

The teacher last worked at the school in November 2023.

