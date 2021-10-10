Watch
Candidates, supporters work to turn out Virginia voters

Posted at 12:22 AM, Oct 10, 2021
RICHMOND, Va. -- Candidates and their supporters are working to get out the vote with just over three weeks until Election Day in Virginia.

Democrats held canvass kickoffs around the state Saturday, including one in downtown Richmond with Mayor Levar Stoney.

The mayor said supporters went door-to-door to talk about the plans Democrats have for Virginia and early voting, which continues through Saturday, Oct. 30.

Republican Gubernatorial Candidate Glenn Youngkin stumped in South Richmond Saturday where he held a meet-and-greet with dozens of members of the Latino community at Mi Hacienda Mexico Restaurant.

Youngkin spoke about his priorities for the Commonwealth.

Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 2. Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

