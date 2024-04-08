Cancer survivor hopes screenings among Virginians increase after bill signing : 'Pay attention to your body'

RICHMOND, Va., — Allison Sabin is a nurse in the stroke unit of a Hampton Roads hospital. She helps patients and their families cope with a life-altering diagnosis.

Sabin received one of those diagnoses in 2010 at age 47 when doctors told her she had Stage 1 colon cancer.

However, she began experiencing bowel movement changes about three to four years prior to her first colonoscopy.

“It started with just rectal bleeding, which was attributed to hemorrhoids. That's a common complaint for a lot of people,” Sabin recalled. “I started getting changes in my bowel habits. But I've was told I had irritable bowel. Then then I started noticing abdominal pain.”

When it came to getting a colonoscopy, the nurse paid attention to screening guidelines based on age. The science at the time showed she was too young to get regular screenings.

Experts used to recommended screenings starting at age 50.

“I was very fortunate, honestly, that mine was stage one even after waiting those years,” Sabin stated. “It can manifest for years before it turns into cancer.”

In March, Gov. Glenn Youngkin signed HB 238, which mandates health insurance coverage for colorectal cancer screening.

The bipartisan bill introduced by Del. Delores McQuinn (D-Richmond) was supported by unanimously and ensures coverage for colorectal cancer screening in accordance with the United States Preventive Services Task Force (USPSTF) guidelines.

Dr. Bruce Waldholtz is a Norfolk gastroenterologist and serves on the board of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network (ACS CAN).

A positive colonoscopy screening would change from a diagnostic test to a therapeutic test leaving the patient with a bill prior to the law change, he said.

“For our population, the message would get out, ‘Don't have that screening test because you may have to pay for it.’ And that defeats the whole purpose. So we are really thrilled to this major win for cancer patients,” Dr. Waldholtz said.

The bill signing comes as a report from ACS revealed a stark increase in colorectal cancer incidence among younger Americans.

Data indicate that, in just two decades, colorectal cancer has moved up from being the fourth leading cause of cancer death in people under 50 to first in men and second in women.

Sabin encourages everyone, no matter of age, to focus on the body’s symptoms.

“The biggest point I want to make is do not zero in on those [age] numbers. Pay attention to your body and if something's not right, go in, get checked,” she urged.

Depend on CBS 6 News and WTVR.com for in-depth coverage of this important local story. Anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

SHARE on social media to SPREAD the WORD!