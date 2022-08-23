Can Can Brasserie to open a downtown Richmond café inside Library of Virginia

RICHMOND, Va. -- One of Carytown's most successful restaurants is expanding to downtown Richmond. Can Can Brasserie is opening Can Can Café inside the Library of Virginia.

"We are thrilled to help bring one of the city's best-loved restaurants to downtown Richmond," Scott Dodson, executive director of the Library of Virginia Foundation, said. "Paul and John Kincaid and their team at Can Can are excellent partners. We cannot wait for our patrons and the downtown community to enjoy their amazing food in the Library as we head into our 200th anniversary year."

The cafe will serve breakfast and lunch starting September 19, 2022, and will be open on weekdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

“Since we began the difficult road of opening post-Covid, people have been asking us about our previous morning coffee service,” Can Can Café co-owner Paul Kincaid said. “Countless people missed a beautiful location, quick coffee and pastries, and a chance to get out of the office and have a quick meeting. Opening Can Can Café in the Library of Virginia, we're happy to be able to offer all of those things!”