Campaign encourages young drivers to 'survive the drive and arrive alive'

RICHMOND, Va. -- Virginia State Police are partnering with schools and youth groups to highlight safety for young drivers during what experts say are the deadliest driving months for their age group.

The campaign is called "survive the drive and arrive alive."

According to the Virginia DMV, 63% of young driver-related fatal crashes last year were speed-related.

And 63% of the teens killed in crashes in 2020 were not wearing a seat belt.

Throughout the campaign, high school students will lead programs on speed prevention and seat belt use. Middle school students will focus on being a safe passenger and always buckling up.

Students can also enter the creative entry competition now through May 12 with prizes ranging from $100 to $300 for first through third place.

You can find more information at yovasodot-org.