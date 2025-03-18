Watch Now
Domes, fire pits, and heated bath house planned for new Virginia 'glamping' campground

Kevin Wilson
A rendering of what the domes at Camp Yellow Cardinal might look like.
PRINCE EDWARDS COUNTY, Va. -- A former Richmond restaurateur is onto a new venture, this time out in the country. Kevin Wilson, who previously co-owned Richmond Sticky ToGoGo and The Cellar Door, is launching Camp Yellow Cardinal, a 25-acre “glamping” destination in Prince Edward County. An abbreviation for “glamorous camping,” glamping offers more luxurious accommodations than just the typical tents and sleeping bags. Click here to continue reading on Richmond BizSense.

