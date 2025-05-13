Mom warns others after son allegedly murdered by wife: 'If your partner threatens your life, believe it'

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — A Virginia Beach mother is speaking out after her son was allegedly shot and killed by his wife in 2023. She hopes her family's tragedy will serve as a warning to others in potentially dangerous relationships.

Christina Wang, 32, is charged with second-degree murder in the death of her husband, 37-year-old Navy serviceman Calvin Wang.

"He was a very honest, decent person, diligent," Calvin's mother said of her son, who she says was passionate about serving his country in the Navy.

Calvin's mother, who asked not to be identified, said he loved his son more than anything.

"Every night, Calvin was the person to give the kid a bath, read a story to him, and take him to sleep with him," she said.

The boy is now left without his father, while Christina Wang remains in the Virginia Beach jail without bond.

According to a search warrant, one of Calvin Wang's coworkers was trying to locate him on July 17, 2023, and later came in contact with Christina Wang.

Christina allegedly told the coworker that she had shot her husband.

Police found Calvin dead from gunshot wounds, though authorities believe he died two days earlier.

Records show the couple had filed for divorce in 2022, with Calvin Wang's attorney claiming at the time that Christina Wang had committed adultery.

Just days before Calvin Wang's death, a post appeared on a social media page called "Are We Dating the Same Guy?" showing Christina Wang's name and warning others that Calvin was married.

A bail determination document from the Juvenile & Domestic Relations District Court of Virginia Beach alleges the couple got into an argument where Christina is accused of slapping him, and he told her to leave. She then allegedly pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and then the head.

Previous court hearings revealed that some of what happened was caught on surveillance video.

Calvin Wang's mother, now raising her grandson, says she doesn't believe there was physical violence in the relationship, but there were red flags that she and her son didn't take seriously.

"If your partner or spouse has ever said anything that threatens your life, you better believe it. Never, ever think about this as a joke, or this as an angry remark... You know, you better assume the worst than take chances. My son is an example," she said.

She urges others in potentially dangerous situations to be brave enough to leave.

"Don't think you can change anybody. You just have to protect yourself," she said. "You have to be brave. You have to tell yourself: 'break the comfort zone.'"

Christina Wang's attorney said he had no comment regarding her case. Her trial is scheduled to start in July.

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.