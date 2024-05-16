He opened a 24-hour gym to get Petersburg in shape: 'I want to change lives'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- When it comes to health in Virginia, the city of Petersburg usually ranks last.

However, one man is trying to change that - one person at a time.

The owner of Bodies and Beyond, Calvin McIntyre, says he works long days, 13 to 14 hours, at his Petersburg fitness center.

McIntyre is not only serious about his health but his bodybuilding as well. "I did my first bodybuilding contest and I won," he said. "And I was hooked."

Over the years, more than 100 trophies piled up, with over half of them being first place.

Now at 56 years old, McIntyre is still competing in bodybuilding contests, winning three shows in 2023.

At an age where many are slowing down, he says he's only in better shape now than he was 30 years ago.

"I’m actually in better shape now at 56, than I was when I was 26 because now I’m health conscious," McIntyre said.

For that reason, his fitness center is open 24 hours, in an effort to encourage others in the Petersburg area to follow his lead.

“That’s why I wanted to do it here. I wanted where I opened up the gym to make a difference," he said. "I wanted to come here and change lives."

Many of McIntyre's clients are seniors, and for them, he offers a special service.

"Silver Sneakers. Where the seniors get to come in for about $3 and they come to work out."

Some of them, who have been coming to Bodies and Beyond for years, serve as an inspiration to McIntyre.

"I always tell them, I want to be in shape like you are and they’re like you’re already in shape and I say, I’m not at your age," he said.

Nowadays, McIntyre has 20,000 good reasons to be working out, as he was nominated to appear in Muscle Fitness Magazine.

As of right now, he's in first place, and if he wins, he'll take home a $20,000 cash prize.

If McIntyre wins, he says he already knows what he'll do with the money.

"The first thing I would do is give my mom some money. My mom is 96," he said. "I would definitely upgrade some of the bikes in here, cause I have a lot of seniors and the seniors love the recumbent bikes.”

And like he's done in the past, McIntyre also plans to donate to charities that give back to the homeless.

"We donate a lot to the homeless, so we would probably do more of giving back, more clothing for the homeless shelter and stuff like that.”

While the magazine contest is important, McIntyre says his clients matter most. Helping move not just them, but the city of Petersburg off that bottom rung - one step at a time.

“I always tell clients, you have to show up, work hard, and listen. You first just have to get in the door."

