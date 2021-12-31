He was Richmond's 91st murder. His family wants his name known

RICHMOND, Va. -- To man Richmonders, Calvin Hubbard is just murder 91 in 2021.

But his family wants you to know his name.

At 71, Hubbard was shot multiple times on Tuesday while riding his bike in an alley, just a few feet from his backyard.

Riding his bike through his Northside neighborhood was part of Hubbard's almost daily routine.

He would grin upon seeing neighbors and engage in a conversation, especially if you called him by his nickname 'Uncle Jimmy'.

"Uncle Jimmy was the best uncle. He is so well-loved by the family," Kiara Christian, the victim's niece, said.

Retired from the Science Museum, family members said that Richmonders will remember the 71-year-old for his kindhearted grin, zest for life and love for his family. He and his wife were attached at the hip for 42 years.

"He was on his bicycle. He's well known on his side of town. They've lived there for years. The neighbors know him. They've been there for God knows how long," Kiara said.

In an alley off Hazelhurst Avenue on Richmond's northside on Tuesday afternoon, Crime Insider sources said Hubbard was shot multiple times.

It was a bizarre killing of a man who would really just mind his own business.

Law enforcement had no dealings with him and family members said that Hubbard didn't mess with anyone.

His niece, along with other family members, is now asking why their loved one became the victim of violence.

"They don't know who they're dealing with. To them, it may have been an old man but they didn't know that old man has a whole family behind him that loves him and we're gonna ride for him. No matter what, we will show the same love he gave to us while he was on Earth. And to whoever did it, justice will prevail," Kiara said.

Richmond is up more than two dozen homicides from last year, beating out New York City per capita homicide investigations in 2021.