Victim of Richmond homicide ID'd as well-known community member

RICHMOND, Va. -- Richmond Police have identified the victim in a homicide on Hazelhurst Avenue on Tuesday as a well-known community member.

The victim has been identified as Calvin Hubbard, 71, of Richmond.

Hubbard was on his bicycle when he encountered the suspect sought and seconds later, the incident took place.

Detectives are asking those who knew Hubbard to provide background information on his day-to-day routine which could prove to be useful to the investigation.

Around 3:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Richmond Police were called to the 600 block of Hazelhurst Avenue for the report of a person down. Officers arrived and found Hubbard in an alley suffering from a gunshot wound. He was transported to a hospital where he succumbed to his injury.

Detectives are asking for assistance from the public to identify a suspect shown in video clips from surveillance cameras near the scene of the shooting. The video can be watched here.

In the video, the suspect was wearing athletic sweatpants with white stripes down the side of the leg.

Anyone with information about Mr. Hubbard or this homicide is asked to call Major Crimes Detective K. Hughes at (804) 646-3917 or contact Crime Stoppers at (804) 780-1000. The P3 Tips Crime Stoppers app for smartphones also may be used. All Crime Stoppers reporting methods are anonymous.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.