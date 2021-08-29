Troopers: Blue car may have been involved in rollover wreck; driver killed ID'd

WESTMORELAND COUNTY, Va. -- Authorities said a blue car may have been a factor in a rollover wreck that killed a 26-year-old man in Westmoreland County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers were called to the crash on Route 205 at the intersection with Route 628 just before 12:40 p.m., according to Sgt. Dylan Davenport with Virginia State Police.

"The preliminary investigation indicates a 2019 Dodge Charger was headed west on Route 205 when it ran off the road to the right and struck a tree," Davenport said. "The vehicle subsequently rolled over."

Officials said the driver, Calvin L. Harris Jr. of Colonial Beach, was partially ejected and died of his injuries at the scene.

He was not wearing a seat belt, according to Davenport.

"Troopers are investigating the possibility that another vehicle, a blue sedan, may have been a factor in the crash," Davenport said.

Anyone with information about the wreck is asked to call Virginia State Police at 804-609-5656 or email questions@vsp.virginia.gov. Tipsters may remain anonymous, Davenport said.

