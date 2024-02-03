Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

Man seriously injured after altercation between Virginia pawn shop employees leads to shooting

Zach's Friday evening weather update
NEW YOUTUBE COVERS -- NICK (9).png
Posted at 7:29 PM, Feb 02, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-02 19:31:10-05

COLONIAL HEIGHTS, Va. -- An altercation between two employees at a pawn shop in Colonial Heights led to a shooting Friday afternoon, according to authorities.

Colonial Heights Police said one person was shot multiple times at Cal's in the 100 block of Boulevard just before 4:45 p.m.

"The preliminary investigation revealed that an argument occurred between two employees of the business in the parking lot," officers said.

One person pulled out a gun and shot at the victim multiple times while a second suspect hit the victim in the head with a gun.

Police said both suspects drove off in a dark-colored pickup truck headed north on the Boulevard.

Officials said the victim, who was shot at in the leg, was taken to area hospital with serious injuries.

CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil said the longtime business is part pawn shop and part recycling center.

"They deal with gold and silver," Covil explained. "This place was owned by the father and now the son's running it."

Officers said there will be a heavy police presence at the business detectives investigate.

"We would ask the community to avoid the area if possible," police urged.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Colonial Heights Policeat 804-520-9300.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
CBS6-News-at-4pm-and-Jennifer-Hudson-480x360.jpg

Entertainment

Watch 'The Jennifer Hudson Show' weekdays at 3 p.m. on CBS 6!

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone