California firm goes big in Henrico County with $245M worth of warehouse deals

RICHMOND, Va. -- A West Coast real estate firm quietly made a nine-figure splash in the Richmond-area industrial market in recent months.

Irvine, California-based firm LBA Realty is the new owner of more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space spread across more than a dozen buildings in Henrico County.

Its biggest buy was the $191.6 million purchase of the Richmond Distribution Center complex, which spans 1.9 million square feet in a dozen warehouses on 202 acres at 4101-4645 Carolina Ave.

Built mostly in the 1980s, the industrial park boasts tenants like packaging company Temperpack, Amazon’s Flex division and flooring supply firm East Bay Supply Co.

