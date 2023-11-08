Watch Now
Franchise Crumb CBS 6 mini logo

Local News

Actions

California firm goes big in Henrico County with $245M worth of warehouse deals

richmond-distribution-center-1-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
BizSense
richmond-distribution-center-1-Cropped-2048x1152.jpg
Posted at 6:32 AM, Nov 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-08 06:32:11-05

RICHMOND, Va. -- A West Coast real estate firm quietly made a nine-figure splash in the Richmond-area industrial market in recent months.

Irvine, California-based firm LBA Realty is the new owner of more than 2 million square feet of warehouse space spread across more than a dozen buildings in Henrico County.

Its biggest buy was the $191.6 million purchase of the Richmond Distribution Center complex, which spans 1.9 million square feet in a dozen warehouses on 202 acres at 4101-4645 Carolina Ave.

Built mostly in the 1980s, the industrial park boasts tenants like packaging company Temperpack, Amazon’s Flex division and flooring supply firm East Bay Supply Co.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.

EAT IT, VIRGINIA restaurant news and interviews

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Giving-You-a-Voice-480x360.jpg

Giving You A Voice: Contact the CBS 6 Team

📱 Download CBS 6 News App
The app features breaking news alerts, live video, weather radar, traffic incidents, closings and delays and more.
CBS 6 News App for Android CBS 6 News App for iPhone