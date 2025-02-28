Desperate mother hopes message reaches son missing from Fort Gregg-Adams: 'I want to help you'

FORT GREGG-ADAMS, Va. — The search for Private Caleb Lawrence, a 25-year-old U.S. Army soldier stationed at Fort Gregg-Adams, continues as he has been missing for nearly a week.

His mother, Renee Lawrence, has turned to social media in her quest to locate her son, resulting in thousands of shares and comments.

Caleb was last seen on Saturday, February 22, during training at Fort Gregg-Adams.

“I can’t sleep. It’s overwhelming, this situation. Not knowing if he’s OK or not,” Renee told CBS 6 senior reporter Wayne Covil.

Renee received concerning news from Caleb’s sergeant last week.

“I received a call he was wanting to leave the Army,” she said. “Every message I’ve ever gotten from him has been positive.”

U.S. Army Pvt Caleb Lawrence

She said that it wouldn't be surprising if her son chose to run away but added, “his behavior while he’s gone is not normal.”

Investigators at Fort Gregg-Adams have maintained daily communication with Renee since Caleb's disappearance.

In a statement to CBS 6, the U.S. Army Quartermaster School confirmed that Private Lawrence was declared Absent Without Leave (AWOL) on February 24, 2025, stating, “We are concerned about his whereabouts and well-being.”

In a heartfelt message to her son, Renee said, “Caleb, I love you very much. I support your decision if you want to leave the Army; that’s your decision and I will support that. I want to help you. If you’re seeing this or hearing this, please let me help you. Reach out.”

Authorities encourage anyone with information about Private Caleb Lawrence to contact the Fort Gregg-Adams Provost Marshal’s Office at 804-734-7400.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

