Mechanicsville man arrested on multiple child porn charges

HANOVER COUNTY, Va. — Caleb Matthew Elkins was arrested this week and charged with multiple counts of child pornography.

"In January of this year, investigators with the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office received a tip from the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force regarding the possible possession of child pornography by an individual residing in Hanover County," Hanover Sheriff’s Office Sgt. Steve Wills wrote in an email. "After a thorough investigation, Elkins was identified as the suspect. He was taken into custody."

Elkins, 23, was charged with 15 counts of possession of child pornography and four counts of distribution of child pornography. He has been jailed pending his initial court appearance.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the Hanover County Sheriff’s Office at 804-365-6140 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.