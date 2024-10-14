Witness shares what he saw after driver charged with killing motorcyclist outside bar: 'It looked devastating'

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. -- The investigation into the death of Chesterfield motorcyclist Caleb Carabin continued Monday afternoon.

Carabin, 32, was killed while riding his motorcycle on Route 1 Sunday evening.

Police said Daryl Eavey, 59, of Hopewell, hit Carabin while pulling out of I Don’t Know, a sports bar.

Police charged Eavey with driving under the influence and involuntary manslaughter.

Timothy Wilkins drove past the crash site Sunday while police and firefighters were still at the scene.

"From the aftermath of the vehicle that initiated the crash, I didn’t want to see what it had hit. It looked devastating," Wilkins said.

When he learned what happened, he called it "an unfortunate thing."

"It’s really sad someone lost their life. I wish that individual's family the best and support them through this crisis situation, as well as the individual that caused the crisis," Wilkins said. “It’s a lose-lose on both sides, and I wish both of them well.”

Anyone with information is asked to call Chesterfield Police at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-0660.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have information to share.