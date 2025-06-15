Young performers bring Disney's 'Frozen' to life at Midlothian summer theater camp

MIDLOTHIAN, Va. — Young performers in Midlothian stayed cool this summer by bringing Disney's "Frozen" to life on stage in a special one-day performance.

The show was part of a summer camp program at Cadence Theatre Company, which came to Midlothian Middle School from June 2 through June 13.

Students of various ages, from elementary to high school, got two weeks to prepare to work on "High School Musical" or "Frozen Kids."

CBS 6 Crime Insider Jon Burkett's daughter landed the part of Queen Elsa for the one-show-only event on Thursday night. Jon said that other than having his older children and grandkids in town, it was the best Father's Day treat a dad could ask for.

Cadence Theatre Company encourages children to express themselves creatively and "let it go" on stage, giving them a unique summer experience beyond traditional pool activities. Their mission is to both develop talent and present "theater and film works that uplift the spirit, challenge the mind, and honor both our individuality and shared humanity."

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky | Facebook | Instagram | X | Threads | TikTok | YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy. To learn more about how we use AI in our newsroom, click here.