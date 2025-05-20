Firefighters contain early morning Chesterfield house fire. The cause? Sawdust.

CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, Va. — Sawdust from floor refinishing was determined to be the cause of a Tuesday morning house fire in Chesterfield, according to Chesterfield Fire and EMS.

Crews responded to a call at 4:51 a.m. for a house fire in the 5200 block of Cabretta Drive, off Otterdale Road.

When firefighters first arrived, they found smoke and fire in the garage.

Crews were able to get the fire under control within 15 minutes.

No one was living in the home at the time of the fire, and no injuries were reported.

Officials have ruled the fire accidental, caused by sawdust from a floor refinishing project.

"If left sitting sawdust can spontaneously combust. This happens when it, especially when mixed with finish or solvents, generates enough heat to ignite," a Chesterfield Fire amd EMS spokesperson shared.

This is a developing story. Email the CBS 6 Newsroom if you have additional information to share.

📲: CONNECT WITH US

Blue Sky| Facebook| Instagram| X| Threads| TikTok| YouTube

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.