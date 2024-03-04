C&F Bank swapping branches in Brandermill area

RICHMOND, Va. -- A local bank has swooped in on a spot in Midlothian left vacant by a national competitor.

C&F Bank is relocating its longtime Brandermill-area branch at 4901 Millridge Parkway to a former Wells Fargo location around the corner, at 13200 Hull Street Road.

The move gives C&F a larger, more visible site along a busy stretch of the county. Its Millridge location is tucked away off the main thoroughfare, while the new location will give it a prime placement on Hull Street Road.

Matthew Steilberg, C&F’s head of retail operations, said the bank jumped at the chance to lease the building when Wells Fargo vacated earlier this month.

Continue reading this story on Richmond BizSense.