Man shot in Henrico neighborhood had at least 1 gunshot wound, police say

HENRICO COUNTY, Va. -- Police are investigating a shooting in a Henrico neighborhood that sent a man to the hospital Sunday afternoon.

Officers were called to the 2500 block of Byron Street in East Highland Park for a report of a shooting just after 3 p.m., according to Lt. S. Grady Orr with Henrico Police.

When officers arrived they found a man suffering from at least one gunshot wound, officials said.

"The victim was transported by rescue personnel to the hospital," Orr wrote.

No suspect information nor additional details were available at last check.

Anyone with information regarding the shooting is asked to call Henrico Police at 804-501-5000 or Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000 or submit tips online at P3tips.com.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.