Goochland horse farm owner charged with 10 counts of animal cruelty

GOOCHLAND COUNTY, Va. -- The owner of an equine retirement farm in Goochland County has been charged with animal cruelty following an investigation into the conditions of horses in her care.

Byrd Rareshide, who owns The Byrd’s Nest Farm, was charged with 10 counts of cruelty to animals, county officials said in a news release Saturday.

Goochland County Animal Care, Adoption and Protection received a complaint about the farm's horse retirement facility on Friday, Feb. 3. Officials said that was the first "animal neglect complaint" they received about the property and that animal control "quickly contacted the facility and began an investigation."

"Animal Protection Officers worked with area equine veterinarians to notify owners of horses located at the property of the ongoing investigation," officials said.

Those officials said the findings of the investigation were turned over to the Goochland County Commonwealth’s Attorney Office on Friday. Rareshide was charged on Saturday.

"Even though charges have been filed in this case, it remains an active and ongoing investigation," officials said.

This is a developing story, so anyone with more information can email newstips@wtvr.com to send a tip.