William Byrd Barber Shop back in business in Richmond with new operator

RICHMOND, Va. -- Two months after its scissors went silent, a longtime Richmond barbershop is back in business with a new operator.

The century-old William Byrd Hotel Barber Shop reopened two weeks ago after shuttering in late October.

The temporary closure was due to a change in operators after the previous leaseholders opted not to renew their lease. The closure allowed time for Epoch Properties, the high-rise building’s property manager, to line up a new proprietor.

Running the shop now is Sean Trembley, a barber relocating to Richmond after four years cutting hair in Williamsburg and Norfolk.

