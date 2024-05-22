Butterfly release at Fort Gregg-Adams helps community mourn military loved one

PRINCE GEORGE COUNTY, Va. — Emotions flowed at the Army Community Service Memory Garden at Fort Gregg-Adams on Wednesday morning.

As tears fell from the faces of families and friends, butterflies were released to the blue skies above in honor of the loved ones they lost who served in the military.

"It’s been since 2009 and I still miss him like it was yesterday," Maria Ganues said.

Her son John Wesley Ganues Jr. passed away from suicide while serving in the military.

The annual event is hosted by The Survivor Outreach Services.

It's a group Ganues said served as a major support system while she mourned.

"I am here because I am a part of this community and this community is so wonderful," she said. "This is all-inclusive, if you lost a loved one that is a military person, it doesn't matter how you lost them, you’re still served, you’re still loved on."

WTVR Butterfly release at Fort Gregg-Adams

She and Jackie Keller, who attended the event in honor of her brother, said the group of Gold Star families showed a kind of love they felt was crucial after learning they lost a loved one.

"Today I’m here for my brother, specialist J. Faulstitch Jr., he was killed in Iraq in August of 2004, which is 20 years now even though it feels like two or three," Keller said. "I have more moms and dads and brothers and sisters and friends than I could've ever imagined with our Gold Star family, we’re true family."

WTVR Butterfly release at Fort Gregg-Adams

The ceremony was filled with music, shared memories, and even moments of laughter. Ultimately, creating a garden that was consumed with love and care.

"We cry together, we laugh together, we share experiences," said Ganues.

She said despite the sadness, they will forever cherish the light and love each loved one brought to this world.

"Even though I carry John in my heart, sometimes it’s the tangibles," Ganues described. "In that moment, I said to him, the butterfly assuming it’s a him, I said please tell John I miss him and I love him so very much and we’ll never forget him."

If you were unable to attend Wednesday's ceremony you can find it on their Facebook page where you can also share a picture of your loved one.

