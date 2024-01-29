Man last seen riding golf cart in storm found dead in Virginia

BRACEY, Va. -- William "Butch" Bateman's body was recovered nearly 20 days after he disappeared while riding a golf cart near Lake Gaston in a severe storm.

The 61-year-old man's remains were found on Sunday near the Tanglewood recreation area and boat ramp where he was last seen on January 9.

"[Bateman] was last seen driving a golf cart in the area of Tanglewood [Shores Golf and] Country Club," Virginia State Police said in a Jan. 11 update. "The golf car was recovered Wednesday near a creek that feeds into the lake."

National Center For Missing and Endangered, Inc. William "Butch" Bateman

Numerous agencies including the Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office, Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, Virginia Department of Emergency Management, and Virginia State Police were involved in the search in and around Lake Gaston.

