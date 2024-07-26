The awesome way businesses are stepping up to help Petersburg football players: 'There was a need'

PETERSBURG, Va. -- In a sport as hard-hitting as football, having a balanced meal before the game can make a big difference on the gridiron.

“It helps keep the kids' energy up during practice and also during the game," Petersburg Assistant Varsity Football Coach Keino Johnson said.

But a well-balanced meal is not always an option for some players in Petersburg.

"Some of these kids don’t have the means to eat a balanced meal before a game or even before practice,” Johnson said.

Laura Noyes and her company Robert’s Awnings first stepped in to help three years ago.

“Petersburg is a rough area... Some of these kids don’t get the opportunities that other kids get," Noyes said.

Noyes decided to get involved after talking with one of her employees, who also happens to be a coach.

“He had just mentioned off-hand that you know, there was a need for meals for the teams," Noyes said.

But the issue persists, so with football season approaching, the Southern Virginia Regional Chamber of Commerce is asking local businesses to help provide pregame meals for the varsity and JV teams.

They hope others will be inspired by Noyes, who continues to lead the charge.

"If you look in our community, there’s actually a lot of small businesses in Petersburg that do a lot for this community and I wish people would see that more.”

With 40 players and coaches per team, it isn’t as daunting a task as some may think.

“We did meatball subs with salads," Noyes said. "We did pasta, we did chicken Alfredo and broccoli. We did subs one time, chicken salad sandwiches one time with fruit and chips.”

Noyes said what donors get back is truly inspirational.

“The players were very excited. Every time you’d come there, they’d all come out and help you get stuff and say, 'Thank you.'”

Meals are needed for the junior varsity football team on Wednesdays for the varsity team on Fridays.

