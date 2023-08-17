WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Busch Gardens is looking for workers for Howl-O-Scream , which returns to the theme park next month.

The annual event, which will take place on select nights from Sept. 8 to Halloween, will feature haunted houses, "terror-tories," shows, "BOOze bars" for those 21 and older, and more.

Busch Gardens is already looking to hire workers for their Howl-O-Scream scare squad. The park says those interested in the job should be able to do repetitive movement, be comfortable in masks and makeup, and be OK with working in dark conditions.

Busch Gardens is offering a signing bonus worth up to $1,000, which is double what they were offering last year.

The next auditions are happening this Saturday from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. There's another opportunity the following Saturday at well.

For information on auditioning for the scare squad, click here. For details on this year's Howl-O-Scream, click here.