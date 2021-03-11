Busch Gardens, Water Country USA hiring for 700+ jobs, some with $100 hiring bonus

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. -- Busch Gardens Williamsburg, which is now open year-round for the first time in its history, and sister park, Water Country USA, are hiring for more than 700 part-time and seasonal positions, company officials announced Thursday.

"Whether jobseekers are looking for their first job or considering a career in the theme park industry, our parks offer a fantastic opportunity," the park's public relations manager, Cindy Sarko, said.

The jobs available are varied and include positions in park operations, merchandise, food service and lifeguards, officials said

Some of the positions include a hiring bonus that starts at $100, according to Sarko.

Additionally, some of the jobs have hourly wages beginning as high as $12.

"Busch Gardens and Water Country USA ambassadors enjoy many perks including free admission to both parks, free and discount tickets for friends and family to our sister parks including SeaWorld and Discovery Cove, exclusive events, free uniforms, potential for growth and upward mobility, and other benefits," Sarko said.

Click here to learn more or apply.