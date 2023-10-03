Why Busch Gardens is temporarily shutting down the Loch Ness Monster roller coaster

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. — Good news, Busch Gardens fans: the Loch Ness Monster ride is getting revamped, and the new features are debuting next year.

The ride, which has been a staple at Busch Gardens Williamsburg for nearly five decades, will have a replaced track and new ride elements when it reopens in 2024.

Anonymous/ASSOCIATED PRESS The $5 million Loch Ness Monster roller coaster in Williamsburg, Va. is the tallest, fastest, longest, steepest coaster in the world, with two 360-degree loops for good measure, June 11, 1978.

Busch Gardens provided a description of what the new ride will entail:

“After plummeting over 100 feet, riders race towards the first of two interlocking vertical loops, traveling up to 60 miles per hour. Thrill-seekers emerge into a spiraling tunnel, traversing a helix and coming face-to-face with the monster in a shadowy cave lair. Out of the darkness and into the daylight, the train descends into the second iconic loop and makes one final turn before returning to the station,” said Busch Gardens in a release.

A park spokesperson said the ride will close to the public on Halloween.

"After four and half decades of operation, the original Loch Ness Monster will close to the public on Tuesday, Oct. 31. For the first time in the park’s history, Busch Gardens Members will have exclusive 'last to ride' access for one final weekend on November 4 and 5, in addition being the first to ride the reimagined Loch Ness Monster: The Legend Lives On when it opens in 2024," the release continued.